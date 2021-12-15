UN blames Taliban for extra-judicial killings

The UN said Tuesday there were “credible allegations” of more than 100 extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan since the Taliban took power in August, with most carried out by the country s new rulers.

United Nations deputy rights chief Nada Al-Nashif said she was deeply alarmed by continuing reports of such killings, despite a general amnesty announced by the Taliban after their August 15 takeover.

“Between August and November, we received credible allegations of more than 100 killings of former Afghan national security forces and others associated with the former government,” she told the UN Human Rights Council. “At least 72 of these killings,” she said, were “attributed to the Taliban”.—AFP