UN begins annual meetings with Kashmir on agenda

United Nations

Ignoring India’s efforts to remove the 72-year old issue from the UN Security Council’s agenda for this year, the annual meetings of the World Body began in New York on Monday with Kashmir on the agenda as an unresolved dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the UN Security Council’s Resolution 47, which calls for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute, was adopted on April 21, 1948.

In his speech to the 75th UN General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Imran Khan “will once again project the cause of the Kashmiri people and call for international action to end India’s massive human rights violations,” said Munir Akram, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN.

The prime minister will also seek the undoing of illegal measures that India has imposed in Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when it forcibly merged the occupied territory with India, he added.

Imran Khan will address the UNGA on September 25. Since the illegal merger, India has been continuously trying to get the Kashmir issue removed from the council’s agenda, but Pakistan has successfully thwarted its moves.

The Security Council’s agenda is set in accordance with the established rules and procedures and can only be changed by a consensus. A member state cannot change the agenda unilaterally.

“We hope the General Assembly will uphold the right of self-determination and that human rights bodies will demand access to investigate India’s violations,” Ambassador Akram said.

Besides Kashmir, Pakistan will also work with other Muslim countries to get decisions that denounce Islamophobia and protect Islamic religious sites.—KMS