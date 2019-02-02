Un-atoned sins against Afghan women

In Afghan peace process, where women are standing is still astounding however, without women it will be a broken peace but for now Afghan women fear peace with Taliban may mean war on them if mediators would not clear the position of women and leave them under Taliban surveillance, it will make the situation worse for women in Afghanistan by again reviving the brutalities against them. Therefore, the withdrawal of American troops would have consequences beyond whatever future role the Taliban have.

In the 90s the acute and relentless era of Taliban had been showed the worst barbaric and misogynistic mindset practiced against women, which is still unforgettable for the soft-hearts. The situation of women was dismal in the Taliban ere, especially in the categories of health, education, employment, freedom from violence, equality before the law and political participation. Afghan Women’s Network says, cases of violence against women show that strong patriarchal structures spur the prevalence of misogyny, which often leads to violence. Thousands of Afghan women were jailed, killed and stoned till death for so-called moral crimes by Taliban; the most horrific violence against women was and is being carried out in the Taliban-controlled regions, which are indicating the evil, misogynistic mindset of Taliban.

Notwithstanding, owing to 40 years of war in Afghanistan, cultural practices have more power than law, therefore, it is essential for the arbitrators, especially Pakistan, that this time Afghan issue should be dealt with honestly and ignore the step-mother treatment. In a nutshell, before the complete withdrawal, one thing should be ensured that Taliban will and have to accept the Afghan’s Civil Constitution and will not amend that.

SHARIF NUHAAQ BALOCH

Gujrat

