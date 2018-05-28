UN asks India to protect journalist Rana Ayyub

Srinagar

A group of UN human rights experts has expressed concern over continued threats to journalist Rana Ayyub, calling on the Indian government to urgently take steps to protect her and ensure the threats against her are promptly and thoroughly investigated. “We are highly concerned that the life of Rana Ayyub is at serious risk following these graphic and disturbing threats,” said the UN experts.

Ayyub is an independent journalist and writer whose work has included investigations into alleged crimes committed by public and government officials. The experts recalled the murder of another Indian journalist, Gauri Lankesh, who had also received death threats for her work. Lankesh, who was shot dead in September last year outside her home in Bangalore, had written critically about religious fundamentalism, the governing party and right-wing politics, as well as the caste system.

The UN experts are Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders Michel Forst, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection the right to freedom of opinion and expression David Kaye, Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief Ahmed Shaheed and Special Rapporteur on violence against women Dubravka imonovic.—GK