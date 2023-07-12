NEW YORK – United Nations Human Rights Council has passed a resolution on religious hatred following the Quran desecration incident in Sweden that promoted widespread protests across the world, especially in the Muslim world.

The motion was passed despite top West countries including the US, EU, and the UK opposing the resolution, calling it against human rights and freedom of expression.

Pakistan moved the resolution after Swedish national desecrated Islam’s holiest book, prompting a strong diplomatic reaction across the Muslim world. The resolution seeks a report from the UNHRC on the topic and calls on members states to review legislation and fill gaps that may impede the prevention and prosecution of acts and advocacy of religious hatred.

28 nations including China, India, South Africa, and Ukraine voted in favour, while 12 voted against it, and 7 states abstained from the voting.

Earlier, the Swedish Justice Minister said the government was examining whether it could ban the desecration of the Holy Quran or books belonging to other faiths illegal after the recent incident. Swedish Security Services, in response to the incident, claimed that such action left the country less safe. The police, due to security concerns, have this year rejected several applications seeking permission to hold protests and burn the Holy Quran.