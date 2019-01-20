UN and rights of Kashmiris

United Nations General Assembly President, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, arrived in Islamabad on a five-day visit. This is diplomat’s first visit to the Asia-Pacific region as President of the UNGA. It is important to mention that the UNGA President, in response to a question on grave human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, said responsibility lied on each member state of the UN to respect and guarantee the fundamental rights and dignity of people.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi briefed Garcés and conveyed Pakistan’s deep concern over the systematic human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while underscoring the need for the United Nations to ensure implementation of Security Council resolutions. Kashmir was atop the agenda when the UNGA president called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office after meeting with Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Pakistan-India ties nose-dived in recent years with no bilateral talks taking place. Pakistan is a peaceful country that wanted peace with its neighbours, but it could not ignore Kashmir and the negation of human rights there.

AFIA AMBREEN

Rawalpindi

