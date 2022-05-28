UN: Afghan based TTP threat to Pakistan

A new United Nations report has once again highlighted the threat posed to Pakistan by the Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, the terrorist group which has conducted numerous deadly “cross-border” attacks and operations.

The report 13th in the series — by the UN Security Council Monitoring team on Afghanistan states that the TTP remains focused on long-term campaign against the Pakistani state with its several thousand fighters in Afghanistan.

“TTP constitutes the largest component of foreign terrorist fighters in Afghanistan, with their number estimated to be several thousand, according to the report released on Friday.

“TTP has arguably benefited the most of all the foreign extremist groups in Afghanistan from the Taliban takeover. It has conducted numerous attacks and operations in Pakistan…”

“The presence of ‘several thousand’ TTP fighters in Afghanistan, as stated in the latest UN report, quite understandably poses a serious and credible threat from Pakistan’s perspective,” a European diplomat told APP on the condition of anonymity.