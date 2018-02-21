At UN, Abbas calls on world leaders to recognize Palestinian state

UNITED NATIONS :URGENTUN-Palestinian-Abbas ”’Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas Tuesday called for convening an international conference by mid-2018 that would result in the recognition of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders during a rare address to the United Nations Security Council. “We call for the convening of an international peace conference by mid-2018, based on international law and the relevant UN resolutions,” Abbas told the 15-member Council in New York. The Palestinians no longer view Washington as a neutral negotiator and have been calling for a collective approach to try and broker the Middle East peace. They are angry at US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December and cut to US funding for the UN agency that helps Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). In his well-reasoned speech, Abbas said that recognizing a Palestinian state would enhance the prospects of succeeding at negotiations with Israel, and added that the Palestinian Authority “continues to strive for recognition by the rest of the states in the world.” The Palestinian president slammed the Trump administration, describing Washington’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as an “unlawful decision which was rejected by the international community, to remove the issue of Jerusalem ‘off the table.'”

Orignally published by APP