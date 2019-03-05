UMT voices for Peace journalism

Staff Reporter

University of Management & Techology held international seminar on Propaganda and Fake News in War & Peace Journalism’ here at UMT. Emirates & Journalist Education Oslo Metropolitan University, Norway, Prof. Rune Ottosen, while addressing to seminar said that peace journalism always pushes state elements to adopt proactive approach for wellbeing of society instead of reactive in response of any warmongering of mass media. Professor Rune expressed these views while addressing to the seminar organized by the School of Media & Communication Studies (SMCS) at the University of Management and Technology.

Earlier, keeping in view the contemporary conflict situation between India and Pakistan, consequently leading to jingoism on mass media of both country, Dean SMCS UMT Prof. Mughees Uddin Sheikh invited Prof. Rune Ottosen, Emirates & Journalist Education Oslo Metropolitan University Norway.

