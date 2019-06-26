UMT inks MoU with Balochistan Govt

University of Management & Technology inked MoU with the Government of Baluchistan to promote higher education in Balochistan. MoU was signed by President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad and Dr. Rasheed Masood Khan Jaffar CEO Baluchistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF). CEO BEEF was briefed about the working of UMT as the largest indigenous scholarship fund in the country and the efforts of ILM Fund to promote higher education for the students of Balochistan. Dr Rasheed said founder UMT Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad (late) had a special place in his heart for the youth of Baluchistan and had announced a special discount of flat 50 percent for the students of Balochistan to encourage them to continue their higher education.

Through ILM Fund, so far Rs 116 million has been granted to the talented and promising youth from Balochistan, said president UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad. Dr Rasheed shared his view and told that today, the efforts of UMT to promote education in Baluchistan have been recognized; the Baluchistan Government has joined hands with UMT through their endowment fund to increase such support and finance studies of 12 Baluch students just this year. This partnership will go long way in benefiting the people of the area and make higher education accessible for all, said Dr Rasheed. Director General UMT Abid HK Shirwani, Rector UMT Dr Muhammad Aslam, Project Head ILM Fund Salman Ahma, GM Finance UMT Gulraiz Dar and Prof. Sajjad Qamar were also there in MoU ceremony.—PR