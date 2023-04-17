UMT hosts orphans Iftar dinner, Eid gifts distribution ceremony

University of Management and Technology (UMT) hosted Pakistan’s largest orphans grand Iftaar dinner and Eid gifts distribution ceremony.

The event was organized in collaboration with Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, one of the country’s leading non-profit organizations, fully dedicated to humanitarian services since 1990.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Minister LG & CD Punjab and Member Board of Governors UMT and Prof. Dr. HafeezurRehman, President Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan were the chief guests of the event. Dr. M. Mushtaq Ahmad Mangat, Vice President Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan and senior management of UMT were also present. A large number of orphans from various orphanages attended the event.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Minister Local Govt distributed the Eid gifts among orphans. During the event, the orphans were also treated with a grand Iftaar dinner.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Minister Local Govt and Community Development Punjab expressed that “We are delighted to have organized this event for the orphans.

He said that I am an orphan myself so I can understand their pain.It is important to remember that these children are an important part of our society and we must work together to ensure their health, safety and well-being so that the country can develop. We hope that together we will bring some happiness and joy into their lives; Ibrahim Murad.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr. Hafeezur Rahman, President of Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, paid tribute to Ibrahim Murad and UMT administration and said that the organization of this event was made possible by the joint efforts of UMT administration and our team and I am deeply grateful to Ibrahim Murad for this good initiative. He appreciated the true dedication of Mr. Ibrahim Hasan Murad not only in the field of education but also in politics to help orphans and other vulnerable members of the society.

UMT and Al Khidmat Foundation remain steadfast in their commitment to serve the Pakistan community and help the needy and will continue to work with similar dedication in the future.

At the end of the ceremony, a special souvenir was also presented to Ibrahim Hasan Murad on behalf of Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan.