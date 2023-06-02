UMT Holds the 2nd Invention to Innovation Summit 2023

The second Invention to Innovation Summit 2023 was organized by the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization at the University of Management and Technology (UMT) in which Punjab Education Minister Mansoor Qadir participated as a chief guest.

Rector UMT Dr Asif Raza, Director General UMT Professor Abid Sherwani, renowned industrialist Nabeel Hashmi, Moazam Rasheed, Captain R Akram and a large number of students and faculty also attended the summit.

Mansoor Qadir, Education Minister Punjab formally started the event by cutting the ribbon, after which he visited the stalls along with Rector UMT Dr Asif Raza and DG UMT Prof Abid Sherwani, where they examined 150 innovative projects of UMT students.

Prof Abid Sherwani, Director General UMT while addressing the event thanked Punjab Education Minister Mansoor Qadir and other guests from the industry for coming. He said that UMT is providing the best platform to the talented students through the Invention to Innovation Summit. Despite having all the resources and manpower, Pakistan lags far behind in the World Innovation Index.

Prof Abid also expressed that the students and faculty of UMT are very capable and have potential and are working tirelessly to set the students on the path of success. DG UMT requested the Minister to organize such summits at the college and school level so that our talented youth can come out and make the country proud.

Mansoor Qadir, Punjab Education Minister expressed his views and said that I am happy that UMT provides platforms like Innovation Summit to its students.

Mansoor Qadir said that startups all over the world play a very important role in the country’s economy. He said that whatever level you want to innovate through start-ups, you must push it forward with all your efforts and resources. He advised the students to shine the name of their parents, family and country through innovations and start-ups because youth are the valuable asset and future of Pakistan.

Rector UMT Dr Asif Raza thanked the Minister of Education for joining the summit and said that the government should support the educational institutions and industry projects to move them forward. Addressing the event, he expressed that it is very important to strengthen the links between academia and industry as industries play an important role in nurturing the best startups. Dr Asif also said that to make the projects of young students successful, UMT is signing MoUs with industries so that academia can bring improvement to Pakistan and its economy through industry linkages.