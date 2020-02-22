UMT holds moot on applied mathematics

Renowned international and national mathematicians flocked together at the 6th two days international conference held by the University of Management and Technology (UMT) on ‘Pure and Applied Mathematics’ to discuss innovative ideas, share new information and talk over challenges taking place in the field.

The conference was inaugurated by UMT Rector Dr Muhammad Aslam along with UMT DG Abid HK Shirwani, School of Science Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Azhar Iqbal, chairperson of conference Prof Dr Muhammad Aziz Rehman, COD Mathematics Dr Muhammad Saeed, conveners Dr Muhammad Bilal, Dr Rubab and large number of students and UMT faculty.

Addressing the opening ceremony Rector Dr Muhammad Aslam welcomed all worthy guests and applauded the efforts of the mathematicians put together to contribute intellectually in the field of pure and applied mathematics. He said Mathematics is the mother of all sciences and its applications are applied in all other fields.

He also said that this is a fruitful platform for the coming generations and mathematic scientists where experts from all over the world gathered at one place to find the solutions of faced challenges in the field of Mathematics.

All the PhD scholars, scientists and guest speakers appreciated the efforts of UMT management for organizing such fruitful conference. They said that gathering of scientist from all over the world at one platform provides us a vital chance to find out the solutions of challenges in the field of mathematics. Speakers shared that today, we are living in a better world that in the beginning was not the same as it looks today and all is this just due to the latest research by experts. Our youth will bring further development in the filed through their research work.

On the other hand, sessions on the wide range of themes related to the subjects of mathematics like physics, computer science and actuarial science were held.