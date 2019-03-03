UMT holds 4th Global Forum on Islamic economics, finance and banking

Staff Reporter

University of Management and Technology’s Institute of Islamic Banking held Two days 4th International Conference on Islamic Economics, Finance and Banking here at UMT campus, Lahore. Renowned scholars, economists, intellectuals, researchers and experts including Rector UMT professor Dr. Muhammad Aslam, Director General UMT Abid HK Sherwani, Director Islamic department State Bank of Pakistan Mr Ghulam Muhammad Abbasi, Dr Rukhsana Kaleem dean Institute of Islamic Banking UMT, Justice R khalil ur Rehman Chairman Punjab Hilal Food, Professor Dr Yahia Abdul Rehman from USA, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq (Amanah Germany), Dr Ai Kawamura University of Japan, Dr Razinah Binti Mohd Zain (IIUM, Malaysia), Mr Amir Khalil ur Rehman (Bakhtar Bank Afghanistan), Mr Awais Rehman (Malaysia) , large number of students, staff, faculty members, government officials and people from all walk of life also participated in this conference.

Dean Institute off Islamic Banking UMT Dr Rukhsana Kaleem warmly welcomed and appreciated the joint efforts of all scholars, participants and students. Rector UMT professor Dr. Muhammad Aslam told that UMT Global forum is connecting renowned practitioners, financial institutions, professional experts and religious scholars to the civil society with their latest teachings and research to find the solutions faced by Islamic banking system.

Dr Aslam said that the joint efforts of students and scholars with research & resources will play vital role to impose riba free Islamic banking system in our society. He told the audience that UMT is producing best future leaders, scholars and researchers of Islamic Economics and Banking who will impose Islamic Economics in Pakistan on Islamic fundamentals.

Justice R khalil ur Rehman shared his views by saying that it is essential to follow Quranic Instructions rather than we develop our others issues. He also said that every bank must have Shariah board and our policies must be based on Quran and Sunnah to have a better Islamic banking and finance system.

Director Islamic department State Bank of Pakistan Mr Ghulam Muhammad Abbasi highly appreciated UMT for organizing its 4th International conference on Islamic Economics, Finance and Banking. He said that the International market for Islamic Banking and Finance has grown significantly. Government of Pakistan has launched more than hundred programs to create awareness of Islamic banking and finance. He told that we have shariah based system almost in every bank. Mr abbasi thanked to UMT for having such tremendous Global forum and all other gathering of scholars and researchers to be at one place here at UMT. He also assured that SBP will show its full support to UMT for finding best solution for Islamic economics, finance and baking to replacing current banking system on the fundamentals of Islam.

All the speakers in Global Forum highlighted the growing importance of Islamic Banking System and its impact in contemporary world. More than 65 research papers would be presented on Islamic Economics, Finance and Banking. The experts and scholars agreed that Islamic Banking should be highly promoted the also emphasized that the Government need to promote the Ribah free Islamic banking system for the removal of injustice, poverty and financial problems from our society because Interest-free economic system is the secret of prosperity. A huge number of students, teachers, faculty, media persons, representatives of various Islamic institutions and banks, government officials and people from all walk of life participated in this global forum. Director General UMT Abid HK Sherwani congratulated UMT Institute of Islamic Banking team for organizing successful 4th International Conference on Islamic Economics, Finance and Banking. He warmly gave note thanks to all National and International participants and told them that next year this Global Forum will be organized in more better way.

