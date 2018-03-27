UMT holds 15th annual convocation

University of Management and Technology (UMT) conferred undergraduate, graduate, MS/MPhil and Phd degrees upon 590 students who graduated during varsity’s 15th annual convocation. Gold medals, special awards and cash prizes were also given away among the graduates for their excellent performance in exams, curricular and extracurricular activities. As per details, 247 BS, 79 Masters, 263 MS/MPhil and 01 PhD degrees were gives out among the graduates. The number of the gold medals stood 33 in total.

Rector UMT Dr. Muhammad Aslam highlighted key achievements and salient features of the work by presenting annual report of the varsity. He said the varsity was moving in the right direction as per its vision, mission and objectives of contributing to sustainable human development. Dr. Aslam said UMT held special importance for research by its faculty members and students.

UMT is raising the bar of quality by providing international exposure to its students and faculty. UMT collaborated with George Mason University (GMU), USA, for professional development trainings and up till now more than 60 faculty members has received professional training at GMU.

The Rector informed the audience that UMT has organized several numbers of international conferences in 2017 with participation from the USA, UK, EU, Niger, Australia, Cambodia, Niger, etc.

Addressing the convocation, Chairman ILM Trust and UMT Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad congratulated the graduates, parents, and teachers for achieving one of the critical phases of their life namely studies. He said the knowledge, which we seek empowers us to unlock our potential and shape a positive future of the country by actively contributing to all sectors including economy and social harmony. Dr. Murad said the real world is waiting for people who dream high. The world of work is increasingly becoming the world of ideas. If you cultivate innovation, critical thinking, if you are bold enough to share ideas and supplement them with hard work, then the world is yours to take. Later on, he gave away degrees and gold medals among the graduates.

Renowned scientist Ansar Pervaiz who is the former chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, and former chairman of the Board of Governors of International Atomic Energy Agency also attended the event as the guest of honor. Speaking on the occasion, he urged the students to work hard with an aim to serve the country.

Related