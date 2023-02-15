Umrah pilgrims now allowed to use any airport in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabian government on Tuesday let religious tourists to come and depart on scheduled flights through any international airport in the country in an effort to assist Umrah pilgrims from all over the world, including Pakistan.

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a circular ordering all domestic and international airlines, as well as private aviation, to let Umrah pilgrims to arrive and depart on scheduled flights through any international airport in the kingdom.

Read the circular for more information. Failure to abide by GACA circulars is a clear violation of the government’s order.

The GACA also issued a warning that those who violate the law will face legal repercussions.

Prior to this, only the airports in Jeddah and Madina were authorised for Umrah pilgrims to arrive at and depart from.