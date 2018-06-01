Umpires should be neutral in caretaker setup: Imran Khan

LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan said on Friday that umpire should be neutral in caretaker government.

This was said by Imran Khan in a press conference at Lahore alongside recently inducted party member Zulfiqar Khosa. The party has been at the center of controversy for withdrawing its nomination of former bureaucrat Nasir Mahmood Khosa as caretaker Punjab chief minister.

“Our objective is transparent elections; after we suggest a name that becomes controversial should we turn it into an ego issue that we will continue to stand by the name just because we proposed it,” said Imran.

“It is necessary that the umpires should be neutral.”

He further said that the candidates suggested by PTI were thought to conduct transparent elections.

“We later considered the public reaction to the candidate [too],” he said in an apparent reference to the party’s withdrawal of its nomination of Nasir Khosa.

“It is not imperative that the focus should be on PTI withdrawing a candidate’s name that it had suggested earlier; transparent elections should be the main focus.”