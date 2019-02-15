Ummah’s unity need of hour: PUC

Crown Prince’s visit to herald new ere of prosperity

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Noorul Haq Qadri said that visit of Saudi Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman to Pakistan will herald a new era of prosperity and economic stability in Pakistan. In aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council, Pak-Saudi Arab Relations Conference was held here on Thursday at Islamabad Hotel. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council presided over the conference.

Among key participants of the conference include Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Noorul Haq Qadri, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Presided International Islamic University Dr. Ahmed Al-Yusuf Al-Darvesh, Allama Tahirul Hassan, Maulana Zubair Zahid, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Assed ur Rehman, Qari Mubashar Rahimi and Maulana Islamud Din, Allama Sajjad Naqvi, Maulana Qasim Qasmi. Leadership of political and religious organizations speaking at the conference welcomed the state visit of Saudi Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman to Pakistan stating that this visit will prove a historic milestone to strengthen Pak Saudi Arabia relations in the longer run. Addressing the convention, Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Noorul Haq Qadri stated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are knotted in eternal relationship of brotherhood and no one could make differences between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is committed to make historic investment in Pakistan to uplift Pakistan’s economy, which is demonstration of Saudi’s trust and confidence on people of Pakistan.

