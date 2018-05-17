Ummah must come up with clear road map for Palestine’s liberation: JI

LAHORE : Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan Senator Siraj ul Haq has said that the Muslim Ummah must come up with a clear road map for Palestine’s liberation as mere verbal condemnation of the Zionist terrorism was not enough.

Addressing a large crowd protesting against Israel’s brutalities on the Palestinians here outside the Lahore Press Club, here on Thursday, he said that the forces of Kufr had weakened the Muslims by involving them in petty internal differences and the Muslim world would have to foil the enemy agenda by sinking its minor differences and forging unity in its ranks.

The JI chief said the so-called biggest champion of human rights, the US, had thrown a challenge to the Muslim world by shifting its embassy in Jerusalem and had virtually attempted to throw the entire into a war.

He said the situation is a big challenge for the OIC. He stressed upon Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to personally attend the OIC meeting called by Turkey.

Sirajul Haq urged the Muslim countries to expel the US envoys in their lands and call back their ambassador from the US. He was sure that such a bold step would force the US to yield because it could not remain cut off from the Muslim world for Israel’s sake.

He also urged the Muslim states to pull out of the United Nations and establish their own Muslims United Nations as the UNO had failed to protect the rights of the Muslims and implement its resolution on Palestine and Kashmir.

The JI chief also urged Saudi Arabia and Iran to end their differences. He warned that if the Muslim world did not show courage at this time, Israel would not hesitate in pursing its evil designs regarding Holy Makkah and Madina. He said that Israel would not remain confined to Jerusalem as it wanted to occupy the sacred cities of the Muslim world and there was none to check it.

He deplored that the Muslim rulers had become slaves of the international establishment and due to this, the Muslim world had to face the present situation. He also urged the Pakistan media to raise its voice for the rights of the oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians.