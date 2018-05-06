Umm Al Quwain to slash cost of doing business

Umm Al Quwain

His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, on Saturday instructed the UAQ Department of Economic Development (DED) to decrease the costs of doing business in the emirate.

Shaikh Saud’s instruction calls for a 20 per cent reduction in DED fees and the waiving all fines and penalties slapped on businesses whose commercial licences have expired. The move is aimed at smoothening the process of commercial licence renewal while ensuring the continued growth of commercial companies.

Shaikh Saif Bin Rashid Al Mualla, chairman of the DED in Umm Al Qaiwain, commended Shaikh Saud’s directives, which come as part of his continued support to the business sector and his keenness to find alternatives and effective solutions that help stimulate business growth.—Agencies