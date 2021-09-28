Umer Sharif airlifted to US for treatment

KARACHI – Pakistan’s top comedian and actor Umer Sharif, who is severely ill, on Tuesday airlifted to the US for treatment.

Sharif left for the US in a special air ambulance from Karachi airport where his family, Additional Director Public relation CIA, Saifullah, and Airport Manager Imran Khan saw off him.

Earlier, a team of foreign doctors had conducted a medical checkup of the comedian and declared him fit for air travel.

His son, Jawad Umar, told media that the health condition of his better than yesterday when he had shifted to ICU of a private hospital after his health condition deteriorated.

Earlier this month, the US government granted visas to Umer Sharif and his family for medical treatment.

The Sindh government has announced to release funds amounting to Rs40 million for veteran comedian on the account of expenses of air ambulance and medical treatment.

The announcement from the provincial government comes days after the renowned artists issued a video message, seeking Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assistance for swift arrangements of his treatment abroad.

Dr Tariq Shahab, the husband of Pakistani actress Reema Khan, will provide treatment of Umer Sharif in the US.

