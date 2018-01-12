Umer clinches National U-18 Snooker title

Islamabad

Umer Khan of Punjab won the Jubilee Insurance 3rd National Junior U-18 Snooker Championship, defeating Muhammad Mudassir Sheikh, another cueist from the same province 5-2 in the final here at Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Billiards and Snooker Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, on Thursday.

The 14-year-old after loosing first frame by 41-62 managed to come back in the second frame and won it by 65-42.

He kept the pressure on his opponent and took the lead by winning the third frame by 64-22.

However, Mudassir Sheikh displayed some good shots and won the fourth frame by 54-42, making the score 2-2.

After taking break, young Umer never looked back and sealed the fate of Mudassir by winning the next three frames in a row 54-16, 77-28 and 65-16.

As many as 32 players from Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balouchistan and Islamabad participated in the six-day championship held on the league basis.

Meanwhile, Jubilee Insurance 10th National Junior U-21 Snooker Championship will commence from Saturday at the same venue. Over 30 players from Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balouchistan and Islamabad will chip in the event.

Result of Under 18 Championship: Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Shaikh M. Muddasir (Pjb) 5-2 (41-62, 65-42, 64-22, 42-54, 54-16, 77-28, 65-16).—APP