Umar Gul will keep his position as the Pakistan cricket team’s bowling coach for another series at least.

The decision to retain his services has reportedly been made due to the unavailability of Morne Morkel.

The former South African international is expected to be named as the new bowling coach under Mickey Arthur’s revised setup for the Pakistan cricket team but is currently busy performing the same duties in India for the Lucknow Super Giants during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gul, who previously helmed the bowling coaching duties against Afghanistan, will once again step in on a temporary basis.

Morkel is expected to take up the role after the IPL concludes.

Grant Bradburn, Mickey Arthur and Andrew Puttick will be available for the New Zealand series after confirmation by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Umar Gul stepping in to once again serve as the bowling coach due to the unavailability of Morkel should be a sign of worry for Pakistani fans.

Former cricketer Yasir Arafat alluded to the same fact not too long ago and PCB’s gamble of appointing coaches who may not be available all the time could backfire in a crucial year.

The Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup are all set to take place this year and Pakistan’s team needs stability in every facet if they are to do well in the cricketing spectacle.