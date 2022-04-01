Umar Gul appointed Afghanistan’s new bowling coach

Pakistan’s former pacer, Umar Gul, has been appointed as the bowling coach and special consultant of Afghanistan’s national cricket team.

The former speedster is expected to link up with Afghanistan’s camp in Dubai on April 4th.

Although the initial tenure is rumored to be three weeks, an extension could be in the works if things work out.

Although still green in coaching circles, he already has the experience of coaching at Pakistan’s domestic level including Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament, the Pakistan Super League.

Gul has been involved with Quetta Gladiators as a bowling coach since hanging up his boots while he has also worked in Kashmir Premier League and in the Lanka Premier League with Galle Gladiators.

The former pacer expressed his joy at being associated with Afghanistan.

On his official Twitter handle he stated, “After coaching at PSL, KPL, LPL, and domestic level, it is a pleasure to be associated with an international team. I will try my best to help the Afghan bowlers with my experience.”

Umar Gul is regarded as one of the finest fast bowlers in the history of T20 cricket. The right-armer bamboozled many a batter in his time which led to him being nicknamed the “Gul-dozer”.

This assignment may well be his most challenging one yet as he is being tasked with improving the pace bowling of a side that heavily relies on its spinners to get the job done.