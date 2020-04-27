Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for 3 years

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday banned Umar Akmal from all cricket for three years for not reporting a fixing offer before the start of the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League, a crime under the board’s anti-corruption code.

According to a tweet by the board, the decision was taken by the chairman of the disciplinary panel Justice (r) Fazal-i-Miran Chauhan.

On February 20, PCB had suspended Akmal with immediate effect.

Akmal had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal after he was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

He was also sidelined from the PSL immediately barring him from playing for Quetta Gladiators. Article 2.4.4 of the code reads: “Failing to disclose to the PCB vigilance and security department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the participant to engage in corrupt conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

Article 4.8.1 of the code reads: “In such circumstances, a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal shall not be required. Instead, the chairman of the disciplinary panel (sitting alone) shall issue a public decision confirming the offence(s) under this Anti-Corruption Code specified in the notice of charge and the imposition of an applicable sanction within the range specified in the notice of charge.

“Before issuing that public decision, the chairman of the Disciplinary Panel will provide written notice of that decision to the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated, the PCB Vigilance and Security Department and the ICC.”

In 2018, Akmal had told media that he was approached by bookmakers during the 2015 World Cup to leave two balls for $200,000.