Ulema’s role vital for promotion of harmony: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD : Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that role of Ulema for promotion of tolerance and harmony in the society is significant.

He was talking during a meeting with the Minister of State for Religious Affairs, Peer Ameen-ul-Hasnaat Shah in Lahore on Wednesday.

He said Pakistan belongs to all of us and every segment of society should play our own part for its progress and development.

The Chairman of Quran Board Punjab, Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi was also present on the occasion.

