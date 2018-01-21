Ulema will be on back of armed forces

Staff Reporter

Sheikhupura

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Member Islamic Ideology Council Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi said those involved in blood-shedding of innocent people in the name of Shariat, in fact neither they have any link with Islam nor they are Pakistani. In Islam, murder of a person is murder of humanity.

He was addressing media after ‘Pegham e Pakistan Conference’ here in Sheikhupura. Secretary General Moulana Shah Nawaz Farooqi, Information Secretary Hafiz Muhammad Tayyab Qasmi, President Punjab Hafiz Muhammad Amjad, Maulana Musharraf Hussain were also present there. Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi said that Ulema will be on back of Pak Armed Forces and other National institutions in fight against suicide bombing, extremism and terrorism.

He urged the people to play their role for elimination of terrorism and extremism in the country and said that being Pakistani and responsibility citizens, it is our duty to coordinate with government, Armed Forces and other national institutions to get rid from the menace of terrorism. He said that Pakistan Ulema Council has launched masses contact campaign with title ‘Paigham Pakistan’ for elimination of intolerance, extremism and terrorism from the society.

In this connection, Paigham Conferences will be held in various cities. He said that no one would be allowed blood shedding of innocent people in the name of Islam.