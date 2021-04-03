Ulema urged to help protect people from epidemic

Five marriage halls, 60 shops sealed over SOPs violation

Our Correspondents Sialkot/Sargodha

DC reviews corona SOPs implementation in mosques in Ramazan a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani in the DC office Sialkot to discuss implementation of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in mosques during the holy month of Ramazan.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Farooq Sadiq, Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought attended the meeting.

The DC urged that the religious scholars should play their role in dealing with the emergency situation caused due to COVID-19 and help protect people from the epidemic.

He said that people should not only maintain social distancing in mosques and imambargahs in Ramazan but also urge others to use face-masks to protect themselves from COVID-19.

People should wash their hands frequently and not to leave their homes unnecessarily, he added.

The religious scholars assured the district administration that security measures would be taken in all mosques and imambargahs in the light of instructions issued by the government.

The district administration on Saturday sealed three marriage halls, a marquee, 60 shops and arrested four persons from various localities of the city for violating coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir, a team of district administration headed by Assistant commissioner Sargodha Umer Daraz Gondal visited various markets and marriage halls of the city and inspected implementation on SOPs.

The team sealed three marriage halls and a marquee over violation of the district administration orders regarding coronavirus preventive guidelines.

Meanwhile, the team also sealed 60 shops and arrested four shopkeepers over violation of corona SOPs.

Meanwhile, the district administration Kasur sealed two marriage halls over violation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Saturday.

According to details, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kasur, Tehsildar/ Special Magistrate Rana Hafeez-ur-Rehman, along with Patwari Manzoor Ahmed, an official Abdul Ghafoor Qaisar, and a police team, conducted raids and sealed two marriage halls in Mustafaabad area over violation of the corona SOPs.

Also, cases were registered against Chaudhry Maratab Ali Sindhu, the owner of Sindhu Marriage Hall, and Javed Masih, manager of Sher Rabbani Marriage Hall.