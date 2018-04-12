Ulema urged to ensure unity

Our Correspondent

Hafizabad

Central Ameer of Muttahida Jamiat Ahle Hadith Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari has made fervent appeal to the ulema to set aside their sectarian faith and ensure greater unity to steer the country out of the prevalent crises.

Addressing annual Ittihad Ummat Conference here, he said that the anti-Islam forces were, in fact enemies of the humanity and they were striving to hatch conspiracy to shatter the unity of our nation. It was, therefore, imperative for all of us to play our key role in the national cohesion.

Maulana Allah Wasaya Central leader of Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz Khatam-i-Nabuwat declared that Pakistan is invincible fortress of Islam and no one would be allowed to undo the belief of Khatam-i-Nabuwat in the country.

Abdullah Hameed Gul Central Leader of Jawanan-i-Pakistan said that Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan and it was our moral duty to take concrete steps to liberate the hapless Muslims from the subjugation of Indian imperialists.

He strongly condemned the barbarity let lose by the Indian forces on the hapless Muslims.

Chief of Tehreek-i-Awasia Peer Ghulam Rasool Awasi said that we should strive for interfaith and intersect harmony to create congenital atmosphere for ensuring progress and prosperity of the masses.

Peer Mujtaba Farooq Gul Badshah of Mohrra Sharif, Maulana Nasrullah Khan Bhatti, Maulana Aamir Waseen Sandhu, Usama Zia Bukhari and other also addressed.