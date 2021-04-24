Ulema urge people to take precautionary measures against pandemic

Ulema, Mashaikh on Saturday urged the people to seek mercy from Allah Almighty against the Coronavirus outbreak and follow strict precautions to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was spreading at dangerous pace.

In a joint statement, special representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Professor Dr Qibla Ayaz and others said strictly adhering to guidelines against coronavirus would definitely help combating the virus.

The Ulema said that they are unanimous in their opinion that Covid vaccine can be administered while keeping fast.

Meanwhile, Darul Ifta Pakistan with the consent and consultation of Ulema, Muftis and leading religious scholars has once again declared vaccination against the coronavirus legal and permissible in accordance with Shariah, saying that it was needed to prevent the pandemic.