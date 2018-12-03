Ulema, teachers’ role important for students character building

Our Correspondent

Quetta

The Speakers of day-long training workshop held here on Monday said that the role of teachers and ulema is of vital importance in character building of students at educational institutions and madaris to achieve lasting peace and tranquility through elimination of extremism, sectarianism and terrorism from the society.

A large number of students, faculty members, religious scholars and civil society members attended the workshop organized by the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) Quetta. The aim of the activity was to help promote religious tolerance, collateral peace and altruism in the Pakistani society. Director General Islamic Research Institute (IRI) Islamabad, Dr Ziaul Haq and Dr Kashif from the BUITEMS were prominent among those who spoke on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, the speakers said the role of teachers and ulema was most important in promoting love and fraternity and resolving disputes in the society. They said the conflicts of different nature in the world were creating numerous problems and also providing a breeding ground for terrorism.

‘We all seem to have a role in some way in the spread of such strife,’ they observed, adding that in order to disseminate the message of love and peace in the society, internal peace was the first requirement. ‘When we are at peace within ourselves, only then we can make the society peaceful. We can enjoy life only when there is peace and love in the society,’ they added.

