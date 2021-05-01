Ulema role imperative to curtain Covid epidemic

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari has said that religious scholars to play their role in ensuring implementation of Covid SOPs in religious congregations.

He said this while chairing a meeting of Distt Peace Committee in Attock. DC Ali Anan Qamar, AC Zaib u Nisa Nasir, SDPO Jawad Ishaque, members peace committee and other officers were alao present.

Provincial Minister Yawar Bokhari said that we must understand the prevailing situation which has developed because of Corona and must act upon the SOPs issued by the govt in letter and spirit.

He said, we all along with the religious scholars must launch an awareness campaign as this was the only solution to control the spread of this deadly virus.

He said, owing to Ramzan ul Mubarik, people must go to mosques but must ensure acting upon SOPs and said that religious scholars can play vital role in this context.—Raza Naqvi