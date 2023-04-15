Ulema, Religious scholars can play vital role to eliminate social evils: Commissioner

Commissioner Bannu Division Parwaiz Sabat Khel organized an iftar party in the honor of the religious scholars of the bannu in commissioner house, in which a large number of Ulema of Bannu participated. Commander 116 Brigade, Brigadier Mohammad Tayyeb also participated in the Iftar party.

In the party divisional administration, Pakistan Army and ulema discussed in details the topics of identifying social evils and their eradication.

On this occasion all of them agreed to eliminate social evils from the society together with cooperation. In which joint efforts of Divisional and Districts Administration, Pakistan Army, police, Ulema, and people will be utilized together. So that Social evils and problems can be dealt with affectively. These Social evils include aerial firing, one-wheeling on motorcycles, and the increasing scourge of drug addiction in the youth particularly ice addiction.

Commissioner Bannu Division Parwaiz Sabat khel said that hundred percent success in the ongoing Anti-polio campaign can be possible by playing role of the religious scholars to educate the lay man for this purpose.

After the Iftar, while discussing the topics of social problems, Commissioner Bannu Parwaiz Sabat Khel said that some measures have already been taken to prevent the aforementioned social evils.

Commissioner Bannu Division further said that Religious Scholars have a key role in eradicating social evils. which need to be made more active. So that the people can be aware of the influential role of the Scholars in the society. And get rid of the diseases of Social problems. Commander 116 Brigade Brigadier Muhammad Tayyeb highlighted the fundamental role of religious Scholars in the society and said that people of all schools of thought should unite to root out the evils in the society by promoting mutual relations. By which social evils can be eradicated and prevented as well from spreading further.

He told the Scholars that they can contact him on any issue, for which his doors will always be open.

Commissioner Bannu Division Parwaiz Sabat khel said that he was so happy to have an open discussion with Ulema for playing role against social evils.

He said that he would like to pay thanks to the large number of scholars for their participation in the Iftar and it was reiterated that these links will continue in the future also.

In the discussion it was also decided that on the basis of mutual cooperation, the Administration, Pakistan Army, Police, Ulama will play a full role to uproot all the evils in the society.

On this occasion, it was also agreed that the relations of the Religious Scholars with the divisional and district administrations and other institutions should be further promoted.

Moreover, the Religious Scholars also felt very happy to sit on a table together with Commissioner Bannu Division Perwaiz Sabat Khel, Commander 116 Brigade, Brigadier Muhammad Tayyeb and other Administrative officials and discuss Social problems and their basic solutions. Regilious Scholars also expressed that no effort will be spared from them in fulfilling this common national duty.

At the end of the Iftar program, the scholars invited Commissioner Bannu Division Parwaiz Sabat Khel and Commander 116 Brigade Muhammad Tayyeb along with other officials to come to mosques and madrasas. Which they happily accepted.

On this occasion, special prayers were also offered for the development and prosperity of Bannu Division and the security of the country and the Nation.