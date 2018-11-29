Ulema rejects politics of chaos in name of Islam

Rawalpindi

Muslim unity is need of the hour while people can play their role for the progress, prosperity and stability of the country by forging unity and harmony, said Custodian of Eidgah Sharif Pir Hassan Naqeeb ur Rehman here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at Eidgah Sharif, he said some anti-state elements want to weaken the stability of the country by promoting sectarianism and hate. He said, religious scholars should demonstrate unity to strengthen the country.

Peer Hassan stressed that the people should be educated according to the teachings of Islam, saying, Islam preaches peace, religious tolerance and equality. He lauded the government for taking measures to control sectarianism in a peaceful way. Tahfaz -e-Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW) was a basic faith of every Muslim and protection of this faith was a top priority for all the Muslims, he added. Peer Hassan said that Pakistan was an outcome of the benefaction of Sufi saints and teachings of Saints should be followed to protect solidarity of the country.

Shrines of saints had rendered valuable services for the unity of the Muslim Ummah,” he said. Peer Hassan said that the constitution of Pakistan also guarantees to the rights of minorities, and no legislation could be made against the Quran and Sunnah.—APP

