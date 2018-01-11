Ulema Mushaikh Councils to be formed in provinces, districts: minister

LAHORE :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousuf has said that Ulema Mushaikh Councils will be formed at provincial and district levels to promote harmony among different faiths and religions. Giving briefing on the 6th meeting of National Ulema Mushaikh Council at a local hotel on Thursday, he said that basic function of the Ministry of Religious Affairs was to work for creating harmony among different sects and religions and the meeting was one step forward in this regard. He said that decisions of the previous meetings were reviewed in the meeting and it was decided to speed upimplementation of the decisions. The minister said that the provincial governments would present reports to the ministry about the formation of

Orignally published by APP