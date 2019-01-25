Ulema, minority leaders emphasize on tolerance, peaceful coexistence for a cohesive society

Zubair Qureshi

Speakers at a conference here on Thursday stressed the need to implement Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative in letter and spirit in order to promote inter-sect and interfaith harmony and peace and tolerance which will in turn help build an inclusive Islamic society in Pakistan.

They were addressing a conference titled ‘Paigham-i-Pakistan Aman Conference’ (Message of Pakistan Peace Conference) organized at a local hotel to mark first anniversary of the national counter-terrorism narrative.

Badshahi Mosque Khateeb and Chairman Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Pakistan Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the interfaith conference.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri and Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi were guests of honour on the occasion.

Pir Naqeebur Rehman, Mufti Mubashar Nizami, Pir Alhaaj Bostan, Allama Zubair Ahmed, Bishop Sarfraz Peter, Sardar Janam Singh, Father James Chanan and Pandat Laal Chand also addressed the ceremony and highlighted need of tolerance and co-existence in society.

A large number of other religious scholars belonging to various schools of thought, intellectuals, civil society members and Christian, Sikh and Hindu religious leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said Pakistan could be made strong and prosperous only through unity and brotherhood. He said all religions and sects should stand together to foil the nefarious designs of enemies.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehryar Afridi said Ulema’s role in countering the negative propaganda of the anti-state elements and promoting tolerance and harmony in the country is appreciable.

He also congratulated the organizers on holding a productive and useful event that will help disseminate the message of peace across all divides. While addressing the Conference, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad said “Paigham-e- Pakistan and its Narrative” was the voice of the whole nation and we commemorate the completion of its first year.

He appreciated the role of Ulema, Mashaikh and distinguished scholars from all schools of thought and who played their due role in the promotion of interfaith and intra faith harmony, unity and brotherhood.

Paigham-e- Pakistan and its Narrative he said was the real message of Peace and love that needed to be conveyed to every house.

Maulana Azad said the year 2019 would be celebrated as Paigham-e-Pakistan Year. This conference was addressed by Peer Naqeeb ur Rahman, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, Shaikh-ul-Hadees Maulana Mubbashir Nizami, Father James Chanan, Pandet Lal Chand, Mufti Abdul Mueed Assad, Bishop Hamphry Peter Sarfaraz, Sardar Janam Singh, Father Jacob Dogra, Allama Syed Fakhr ul Hasan Kararvi, Maulana Abdul Zahir Farooqi, Maulana Masood Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Aziz ur Rahman, Maulana Zia Ullah Khan, Mufti Saif Ullah Khan, Syed Abul Baseer Azad, Professor Zafar Ullah Jan

The conference was attended by other distinguished religious scholars from all schools of thought, faith based leaders.

