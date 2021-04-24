Ulema allow administering Covid vaccine while keeping fast

Ummah urged to seek Allah’s mercy to stem pandemic spread

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Ulema, Mashaikh on Saturday urged the people to seek mercy from Allah Almighty against the Coronavirus outbreak and follow strict precautions to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was spreading at dangerous pace.

In a joint statement, special representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Professor Dr Qibla Ayaz and others said strictly adhering to guidelines against coronavirus would definitely help combating the virus.

The Ulema said that they are unanimous in their opinion that Covid vaccine can be administered while keeping fast.

Meanwhile, Darul Ifta Pakistan with the consent and consultation of Ulema, Muftis and leading religious scholars has once again declared vaccination against the coronavirus legal and permissible in accordance with Shariah, saying that it was needed to prevent the pandemic.

Islam directs Muslims to protect themselves and others from any harm, and it is absolutely not right to spread rumors about the corona vaccine.

The most important countries in the Islamic world, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Jurisprudence Council in Jeddah, and Egypt, have declared it a sharia obligation to administer the coronavirus vaccine to protect themselves and others.

The opinion of medical experts is final in the matter of disease.

The fatwa was issued after a series of meetings chaired by the Imam of the Kaaba, Sheikh Saleh bin Hameed, at the Islamic Jurisprudence Council in Jeddah, which operates under the auspices of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, President of Palestine and other important Muslim leaders have been vaccinated.

The benefactors can be vaccinated by purchasing vaccines from Zakat and in this regard the benefactors should come forward and those who are deserving should play their role for vaccination.

The distance that the medical experts have mentioned between the worshipers falls under the category of compulsion and necessity. Therefore, prayers can be performed from a distance.