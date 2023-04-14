UK’s acting HC hosts interfaith Iftar dinner

Pakistan home to wide range of cultures, faiths & traditions: Andrew Dalgleish

Zubair Qureshi

Leading members of different religious communities from across Pakistan attended an Iftar Dinner hosted by Acting British High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish at the British High Commission with an aim to acknowledge and celebrate Pakistan’s rich cultural diversity.

At the event, the religious leaders broke the bread together and discussed issues surrounding tolerance, acceptance and inclusion amongst the multi-faith and multi-cultural groups of Pakistan.

While welcoming the worthy guests, the Acting British High Commissioner, Andrew Dalgleish, said, “This is my first Ramadan in Pakistan and I am struck by how people from across communities have come together to support each other. As I get to know Pakistan better, I have come to appreciate the diversity of its population; Pakistan is home to a rich range of cultures, faiths, and traditions. Religion and faith remind us that we need to come closer together, to be ek saath and to share understanding and respect.”

Those who attended the iftar included include Federal Minister for Human Rights, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Chairman One Man’s Commission for Minority Rights Dr Shoaib Suddle, Grand Imam of Badshahi Mosque Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Head of Prime Minister’s Taskforce on Minorities, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, and President and Moderator of the Church of Pakistan, Bishop Azad Marshall, among many other religious and cultural leaders from across Pakistan.

Pakistan is one of the FCDO’s human rights priority countries and protecting FoRB is an integral part of our engagement on human rights in Pakistan.

According to a statement issued Thursday, the UK is committed to defending FoRB for all around the world, and promoting respect between different religious and non-religious communities.

We believe that no one should be excluded because of their religion or belief. Discrimination damages not only societies, but it also holds back economies. Countries cannot fully develop while they oppress elements of society. Communities are stronger and better when they include everyone, it further said.