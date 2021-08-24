Ukranian aircraft hijacked in Afghanistan, flown to Iran

According to reports, unidentified armed hijackers hijacked control of a Ukrainian aircraft and flew it to Iran after it landed in Afghanistan last week to evacuate Ukrainians.

“Last Sunday, our plane was hijacked by other people. On Tuesday, the plane was practically stolen from us, with an unidentified group of passengers onboard instead of airlifting Ukrainians,” Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin said.

“Our next three evacuation attempts were also not successful because our people could not get into the airport,” he said.

More to follow…

