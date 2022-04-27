The Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) has decided to terminate its ongoing season.

A winner will also not be awarded due to continuing martial law in the country, the league said.

Ukraine has been under martial law due to Russia’s invasion of the country.

No matches have been played since Russia started what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in February against Ukraine.

The last round of fixtures that took place were played in December before the league went on a three-month winter break.

Shakhtar Donetsk were sitting atop the league table with 47 points from 18 games, two points ahead of its nearest rival Dynamo Kyiv.

“The football clubs of the Ukrainian Premier League supported the proposal to terminate the 2021/22 season … since the championship cannot be completed due to the extension of martial law status in Ukraine,” the UPL said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The standings as of Feb. 24, 2022, will be the final standings of the 2021/22 season, with no winners to be awarded. The corresponding decision was submitted for approval by the executive committee of the Ukrainian Association of Football.”

The top two teams in the table earn qualification for Europe’s premier footballing competition, the Champions League.

FIFA has been actively supporting the players affected by the ongoing war, creating a special transfer window to help them find new teams.

Both FIFA and UEFA have banned Russia’s international team and clubs from appearing in the competition while also stripping St. Petersburg of this year’s Champions League final.