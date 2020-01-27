Washington

Former national security advisor John Bolton alleges in a book draft that President Donald Trump wanted to freeze Ukrainian military aid until Kiev investigated his political rivals, The New York Times reported on Sunday. Democrats quickly seized on the report to press demands that Bolton and other key people in the Trump administration be called testify in Trump’s impeachment trial. Citing Bolton’s unpublished manuscript, The Times wrote that Trump told Bolton he wanted to keep frozen $391 million in aid to Ukraine, until Kiev officials helped with a probe into his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Trump was impeached last month for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. House of Representatives prosecutors have spent the three days laying out a detailed case that Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine and a White House meeting to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart to open an investigation into political rival Joe Biden and the former vice president’s son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.