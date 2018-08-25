Ukraine’s city to build industrial park for innovation promotion

Kiev

The city of Dnipro in central Ukraine will set up an industrial park to promote the development of innovations, local media reported on Thursday.

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency said that the construction of the Innovation Forpost park with an estimated investment of about 97 million U.S. dollars will begin next spring.

The park, which will cover 61.4 hectares, will include a testing platform for the Hyperloop transport system, research and development centers, business incubators and training campuses.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp