Ukraine turns down Russian offer to surrender besieged southern port-city Mariupol

Kyiv: Ukrainian authorities on Monday refused a Russian offer to surrender the besieged southern port-city, Mariupol, where the residents have very little access to food, water and other necessities essential for survival.

The call for surrender had come from Russia, which urged the people to lay down their arms in order to be provided safe passage of the town.

However, the offer was refused immediately by Ukrainian officials in Kyiv who called the option of surrendering the city out of question.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said Moscow would allow two corridors out of the coastal city, heading east towards Russia and west to other parts of Ukraine.

Mizinstev gave Mariupol until 5 am on Monday (02:00 GMT) to respond to the offer of laying down arms and obtaining safe passage out of the city, saying that a terrible humanitarian catastrophe had developed in the city.

But, the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk adamantly said no.

“There can be no question of any surrender, laying down of arms,” Irina Vereshchuk said.