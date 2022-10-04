Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in their bid for securing the hosting rights of the 2030 FIFA World Cup according to the reports.

As reported by The Times, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the relevant bodies of Spain and Portugal have already ratified the agreement and the details of the arrangements.

It is understood that Ukraine would get the hosting rights of one of the groups in the tournament after the agreement.

The new partnership is due to be announced by Spain and Portugal soccer chiefs during a news conference at European governing body UEFA’s headquarters on Wednesday, the report added.

Spain and Portugal have already launched a joint bid for the 2030 edition of the FIFA World Cup and even considered Morocco as their third partner before dropping the idea with Ukraine seemingly taking their place.

The trio of countries will have to compete with South American nations Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay who have also submitted a joint bid for hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

However, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin is confident that the greatest footballing show on the planet will head to Europe. The decision on which countries will host the 2030 showpiece event is set to be voted on at the end of this year after the 2022 World Cup has been completed.

Ukraine, marred by war, came close to qualifying for this year’s World Cup before falling to Wales one step short.