Ukraine to impose state of emergency

Kyiv: Ukraine’s top security official said that Ukraine would impose an emergency across the whole country.

Oleksiy Danilov said that the emergency would be imposed for thirty days, and would cover all of Ukraine’s territory except Donetsk and Luhansk which are already in the state emergency since 2014.

Parts of Donetsk and Luhansk have been under the control of pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

Earlier this week, Russia had recognized these regions as sovereign territories, and allowed the entrance of its troops in eastern Ukraine as part of a “peace-keeping mission.”

Danilov also said that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had not discussed the development of nuclear weapons, something Vladimir Putin has said posed a strategic threat for Russia.