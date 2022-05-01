Ukraine seizes 51 Belarusian railroad cars with fuel

The Ukrainian National Bureau of Investigation (NBR) arrested on Saturday 51 Belarusian tank cars with 3,000 tons of fuel.

“Investigators of the territorial directorate of the NBR of Kiev initiated the arrest of 51 railway tank cars owned by Belarus that crossed the border with Ukraine on February 23,” the NBR said on Tele-gram. The railcars contained 3,000 tons of diesel fuel produced in Belarus and Russia, the NBR added. On February 24, Russia began its special military op-eration in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries and their allies have accused Minsk of assisting Moscow in the operation and participating in hostilities on the Russian side.

A group of 25 civilians was evacuated from the territory of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, where the remaining Ukrainian forces have been hiding since the takeover of the port city by the Russian troops, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

According to the correspondent, the evacuees included 19 adults and six children. On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.”

On March 7, forces of the Donetsk People’s Re-public surrounded Mariupol and began a liberation campaign, with the remaining fighters of the nation-alist Azov battalion now hiding in the underground tunnels of the Azovstal plant.—AP