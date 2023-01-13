Ukraine response should be ‘replicated’, HRW urges governments

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday hailed the international response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, urging governments to show the same concern for civilians caught up in other conflicts.

“Amongst the fog of war and the darkness that we have seen in this war in Ukraine, there has been a shining light,” the US-based NGO’s acting executive director, Tirana Hassan, told AFP in London.

“That has been the international response and the commitment to international justice,” she said as HRW released its annual report on rights worldwide. “It actually is a moment of hope,” she added.

In the report, HRW urged governments to “replicate the best of the international response in Ukraine” and “scale up the political will to address other crises”.

Millions of Ukrainian civilians fled across the borders to take refuge in European countries after the war broke out in February last year.—AFP