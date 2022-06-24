Ukraine granted EU candidate status

By
Ukraine EU candidate status

Brussels: Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union (EU) met in Brussels on Thursday and awarded Ukraine a candidate status showing the Union’s solidarity and support for the country that has been battling the Russian invasion since February.

Read: Putin orders Ukraine invasion

The decision was taken in a meeting of the leaders of the 27 EU nations who met in Brussels and passed a unanimous approval to grant Ukraine a candidate status.

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, lauded the decision and declared that the future of Ukraine was within the EU.

President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also celebrated the decision.

The EU also gave candidate status to the tiny country of Moldova, another former Soviet republic that borders Ukraine.

Ukraine applied for membership less than a week after Moscow invaded on Feb. 24. Thursday’s decision was unusually rapid for the EU and its go-slow approach to expansion. But the war and Ukraine’s request for fast-track consideration lent urgency to the cause.

To gain EU membership, countries must meet a detailed host of economic and political conditions, including a commitment to the rule of law and other democratic principles. Ukraine will have to curb entrenched government corruption and adopt other reforms.

