Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will undertake an official visit to Islamabad today, Thursday.

The visiting foreign Minister will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold detailed talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan and Ukraine enjoy close and cordial relations particularly in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture and higher education.

The spokesperson said the Foreign Minister Kuleba’s visit is the first-ever ministerial visit from Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1993. It is expected to contribute to further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries.