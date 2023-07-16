President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Saturday issued a stern warning to the Ukrainian people, highlighting Russia’s concentrated efforts to halt Kyiv’s troops in their counter-offensive.

Meanwhile, a high-ranking general reported significant advancements on the southern front. Despite Ukraine’s endeavours to reclaim territories in eastern and southern Ukraine, which were captured by Russian forces during their invasion in February 2022, military analysts have indicated that the progress has not been without challenges. The focus has been on recapturing villages in the southeast, pushing towards the Sea of Azov, and reclaiming areas near the eastern city of Bakhmut.— Reuters